Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Hhr Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 83,201 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 387,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.38 million, down from 400,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 6.14 million shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $715 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,694 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 15,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cohen & Steers reported 346,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). National Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 123,351 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,000 shares. 6,161 are owned by Citigroup. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors owns 130,069 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robinson Capital Management Limited Liability owns 676,712 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 149,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 271,685 shares. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 975 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 50,000 shares to 692,569 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 75,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares to 958,454 shares, valued at $66.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16 million for 440.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $68,011. Another trade for 362 shares valued at $53,992 was made by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,971 was sold by Roos John Victor. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hilltop holds 0.09% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Limited holds 5.18% or 626,761 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parsons Cap Management Ri accumulated 0.56% or 32,295 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.89% or 22,625 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 641,839 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl stated it has 7,622 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability owns 174 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,538 are owned by Bbva Compass State Bank. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polar Asset Mngmt Partners has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Yhb Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,454 shares. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).