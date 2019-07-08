Robinson Capital Management Decreased Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $5.17 Million; As Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed by $330,720 Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 44,263 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $113.78. About 2.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares to 133,432 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bd Fd (DSM) by 52,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.