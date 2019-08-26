Robinson Capital Management Decreased Position in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by $414,288 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Salient Trust Company Lta Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Has Increased as Shares Declined

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 1.33M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 41,532 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares to 153,314 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,603 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infra (DMB) by 104,429 shares to 387,617 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).