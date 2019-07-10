Robinson Capital Management Decreased Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Position by $414,288; Market Valuation Rose; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Cut Its Position by $548,012

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 2.28M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 86,692 shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 11,467 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.01% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 162,746 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested in 4,760 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Advisors Asset invested in 205,810 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. 38,069 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. 1607 Cap Prtn Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 347,900 shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.17% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 7,468 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 78,420 shares. Invesco Limited holds 289,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 10,000 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 486,190 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 120,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

