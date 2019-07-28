Robinson Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by $414,288 as Market Valuation Rose; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Boosted by $6.91 Million Its Position

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 103,638 shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 93,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.41 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 78,420 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 11,467 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 446,137 shares. Park Avenue Securities reported 0.01% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Benjamin F Edwards holds 4,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc invested in 0.08% or 30,279 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 90,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 7,468 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 0.03% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 530,585 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.02% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 37,102 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 86,816 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited invested in 0% or 10,000 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 120,328 shares to 475,930 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Limited has 2.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 46,615 shares. 2,704 were reported by Argi Inv Ltd Co. Duncker Streett & Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 20,276 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.26% or 295,900 shares. 77,120 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. United Asset Strategies reported 43,583 shares stake. Paradigm Finance Advisors Llc reported 5,472 shares. Spectrum Management Gru reported 48,717 shares. Ensemble Ltd Com owns 248,149 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 53.44M shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,681 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 3,249 shares. Bp Public Limited Co owns 122,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service owns 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 115,909 shares.

