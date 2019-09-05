Robinson Capital Management Decreased Its Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake as Stock Value Were Volatile; Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.33 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 79,462 shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 9,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 79,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91 million, down from 88,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $614.15. About 189,792 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. 13,300 were reported by Oppenheimer. Cwm Limited Liability holds 1,530 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 124,718 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 4,669 shares. 225,011 are held by Morgan Stanley. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 18,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. City Of London Investment Com Ltd invested in 0.1% or 120,588 shares. Moreover, Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 31,294 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 5,796 shares. Creative Planning owns 14,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 4,545 shares. 113,700 were accumulated by 1607 Capital Ptnrs Llc.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 24,296 shares to 31,923 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.54 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.