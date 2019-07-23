Robinson Capital Management Cut Position in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) as Market Valuation Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 19,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,264 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 70,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 2.74 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 94,610 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 429,859 shares. Charter Commerce accumulated 161,270 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Lc holds 0.48% or 10.44M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 3.68 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 1.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jones Financial Lllp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Legacy Private holds 0.04% or 4,295 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 705 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 6,037 shares. Financial Mgmt Professionals has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 110,223 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 40,310 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Lau Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capital Investors holds 24.45M shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,729 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4,745 shares to 25,767 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld, Florida-based fund reported 5,142 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Carroll Associate has 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Associate stated it has 59,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has 62,469 shares. Robinson Capital Limited Liability Company holds 480,908 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communication owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 13,300 shares. Ameriprise owns 29,425 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.13% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Twin Focus Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 31,294 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning stated it has 14,880 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 19,604 shares. Fiera Capital reported 299,560 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability invested in 15,550 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.