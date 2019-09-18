Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) as Shares Were Volatile; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Advisors Capital Management Has Increased by $896,562 Its Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 16,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 363,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, up from 346,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 79,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 401,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, down from 480,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 385,287 shares traded or 422.30% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Flt Rt Inc (BGT) by 77,084 shares to 96,984 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Mi Quali (MIY) by 54,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 149,334 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 238,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.11% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1.23M shares. Investment Ltd Company reported 191,518 shares. Robinson Capital holds 1.7% or 401,437 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc reported 59,100 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,754 shares. 84,262 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Raymond James Services Advsr stated it has 67,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap owns 184,693 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 185,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance reported 28,253 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 162,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

