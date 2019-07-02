Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding; Imax (IMAX) Shorts Raised By 2.31%

Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) had an increase of 2.31% in short interest. IMAX’s SI was 3.14 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.31% from 3.07 million shares previously. With 332,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s short sellers to cover IMAX’s short positions. The SI to Imax Corporation’s float is 5.96%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 486,196 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) stake by 47.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO)’s stock rose 3.78%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 480,908 shares with $5.90 million value, down from 911,466 last quarter. Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr now has $438.11M valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 104,624 shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity. Hill Catharine B bought $1,186 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp has $34 highest and $27 lowest target. $29’s average target is 42.93% above currents $20.29 stock price. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 56.68 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.