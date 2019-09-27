Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Position in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by $739,362; Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding by $907,650; Market Valuation Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 123,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,460 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 356,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 34,776 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 441,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.61M, up from 435,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90B market cap company. It closed at $154.25 lastly. It is down 10.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Nj Qual Muni Inc Fd (NXJ) by 32,125 shares to 361,544 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Fd (MYC) by 108,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold MFM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 7.37% less from 4.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 0.01% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors holds 0% or 57,855 shares. Smith Moore And Com reported 70,337 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 446,137 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 36,689 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Network Llc owns 13,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 488,225 shares. Asset Management accumulated 257,994 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc reported 123,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Citigroup holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

