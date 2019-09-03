Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 117.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 398,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 738,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.12 million, up from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 11.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.06M market cap company. It closed at $8.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 34,231 were accumulated by Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.03% or 4.51M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 92,049 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Caledonia Public Limited Company holds 16.13% or 476,767 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,231 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp owns 1.48M shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.61% or 56,161 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 3.9% or 3.73M shares. Essex Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,818 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management invested in 2.29% or 129,564 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,204 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Co invested in 5.21% or 178,371 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 11.15 million shares or 7.12% of the stock. Interest Incorporated holds 1.47% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 10,645 shares to 442,074 shares, valued at $93.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 2.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,365 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 486,190 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB) by 48,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 34,684 shares. Enterprise Finance Services Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cohen & Steers owns 346,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 195,465 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd reported 61,893 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 20,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 14,430 shares. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 25,590 shares. Creative Planning has 24,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.35% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Private Advisor Grp reported 10,752 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 7,149 shares.