Robinson Capital Management Cut By $953,652 Its Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position; Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shorts Lowered By 12.45%

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) had a decrease of 12.45% in short interest. CCOI’s SI was 2.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.45% from 2.47M shares previously. With 242,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s short sellers to cover CCOI’s short positions. The SI to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s float is 5.18%. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 332,032 shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) stake by 16.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 79,471 shares as Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO)’s stock 0.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 401,437 shares with $5.13M value, down from 480,908 last quarter. Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr now has $449.48M valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 81,752 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 57,987 shares. Jennison Associate accumulated 277,687 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability reported 232,862 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 1,590 shares. 42,527 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 255,208 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 289 were reported by Huntington Bank. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 12,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 14,593 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 7,121 shares. American Int accumulated 31,463 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Panagora Asset reported 33,959 shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 78.34 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors stated it has 67,580 shares. 80,595 are owned by Smith Moore &. Sit Invest Associates holds 59,100 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 162,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,262 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12,904 shares. Lincoln reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Assoc holds 149,334 shares. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Secs Ltd Co reported 15,550 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 28,900 shares. Creative Planning owns 24,044 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Da Davidson Com owns 20,097 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 0.17% stake.

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Nuveen Nj Qual Muni Inc Fd (NXJ) stake by 32,125 shares to 361,544 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nuveen Enh Muni Value Fd (NEV) stake by 79,961 shares and now owns 119,211 shares. Invesco Quality Muni Inc Tr (IQI) was raised too.

