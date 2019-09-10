Robinson Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF); Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) as Market Valuation Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 32,442 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 205,818 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36M, up from 194,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 196,926 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,254 shares to 45,861 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,662 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).