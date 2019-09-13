Robinson Capital Management Boosted Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stake by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Shares Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased Its Stake by $8.67 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 311,222 shares traded or 257.32% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 855,575 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.50M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 727,034 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 7,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 766,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AerCap Sells Second Aircraft Portfolio to NCB Capital – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 25,058 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research (Trc) has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1.22M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 457 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,215 shares. 43,314 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 202,075 shares. Greenlight Cap holds 3.48 million shares or 13.36% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 3.23 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 462,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 128,473 shares. Captrust holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Incorporated has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ci Invests has 0.19% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 656,600 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54M for 7.43 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

More news for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Oppenheimer Likes This Mortgage LP – A ‘Tax Advantaged’ Yield Over 12% – Benzinga” and published on May 13, 2015 is yet another important article.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 466,828 shares to 225,741 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 106,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,539 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (NYSE:CMU).