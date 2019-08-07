Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Position in Facebook (FB); Liberty Capital Management Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $961,346; Share Price Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 3.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 6.38M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMBATING FOREIGN INTERFERENCE, REMOVING FAKE ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 11/04/2018 – Former Facebook exec says regulation would be good for Facebook, bad for competition; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/04/2018 – Martin joined Facebook in 2015

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 686,725 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc reported 26,509 shares stake. 1.40M were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability. Peoples Financial Services Corporation has 410 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 1.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 1.69 million shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 289,837 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hirtle Callaghan & Co Ltd Llc owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beacon invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetary Mngmt Grp owns 22,830 shares. Kemper Master Retirement reported 37,900 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.83M shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thomas White Interest owns 21,133 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 528,503 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 358,164 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Com holds 0.05% or 4,005 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,734 shares. Stellar Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 4.48M shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 56,169 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Lc has 372,133 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wheatland invested 2.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

