Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) as Stock Price Rose; Scout Investments Position in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Upped as Share Price Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 473,148 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 167.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 134,103 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.86M, up from 50,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $261.93. About 625,924 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 29,137 shares. Findlay Park Prns Llp owns 497,529 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 271,670 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Electron Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,438 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,950 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 70 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 109,851 shares. Harvey Prtn Ltd Com owns 19,662 shares for 6.24% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 7,316 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 26 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 487,746 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 0.22% or 282,187 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 20,793 shares. Aristotle Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.89M shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7,038 shares to 141,853 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 731,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,418 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,215 shares. Shellback Cap Lp holds 2.82% or 308,756 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 16,886 shares. 4.07M are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Columbus Circle invested in 157,870 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP owns 412,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc holds 37,628 shares. 472,025 were accumulated by Greenlight Capital Inc. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 33,367 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 580,114 shares. Oberndorf William E reported 74,252 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).