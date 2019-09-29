Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $532,900; Market Value Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) as Share Value Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 233,824 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 278,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 460,316 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS)

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 741,273 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $67.44M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Suit accuses Ameris Bank of systematic bribes for home loans in South Carolina – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ameris CEO resigns amidst lawsuit, merger – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris Bancorp and Fidelity Southern Corporation Shareholders Approve Merger – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 64,954 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 252,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 36,829 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 21,620 shares. Blackrock stated it has 7.51 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 62,428 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 1.85 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pl Capital holds 1.99% or 172,497 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Bard Assocs has invested 0.32% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Mesirow Fincl Investment reported 1.22% stake. Strs Ohio owns 533,348 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 6,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc has 20,422 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Call) (ONNN) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 15,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 33,367 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership owns 308,756 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Argent Tru Com invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Scopus Asset Mngmt LP reported 855,218 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 122,864 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,678 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 10,348 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 73,693 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,305 shares. 68,507 were reported by Prudential. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 397 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Small Caps May Lead a Market Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.