Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by $1.16 Million; Flow Traders Us Has Upped Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $503,152

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 5.43 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 3.31M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,751 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.12% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Epoch Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 0.27% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 142,249 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Group Inc Lp has invested 0.41% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Blair William And Il reported 36,154 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Castleark Mngmt Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 514,677 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 1.74 million shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 36,333 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 54,086 shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc invested in 35,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.99 million for 23.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Tech Stock Could Be a Solid Dividend Pick – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 1.29M shares to 808,346 shares, valued at $43.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 839,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEZU).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ford’s Sales in China Fell Again, But It’s Not All Bad – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu and Snap Inc. Renew Sales Partnership to Reach Outbound Chinese Advertisers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.