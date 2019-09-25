Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $532,900; Riverbridge Partners Raised Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $7.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 51,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 329,793 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48M, up from 278,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 809,453 shares traded or 118.11% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 516,667 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 16,565 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 12,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,886 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 86 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Driehaus Capital Limited Co stated it has 34,590 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Com accumulated 5,174 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 156,660 shares. Centerbridge Prtn Limited Partnership has 1.81 million shares. Pnc Service Grp reported 1,826 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 1.84M shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 37,799 shares to 785,212 shares, valued at $115.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 108,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

