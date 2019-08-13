Robertson Opportunity Capital Position in Coherent (COHR) Has Boosted by $1.55 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $482,040

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 283,859 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coherent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coherent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Coherent (COHR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/15/2019: COHR,MDSO,PHUN,SAIC – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Coherent Trades At A Steep Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 39,640 shares. 69,867 are owned by Westwood Hldgs Group. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading LP owns 1,171 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 267,721 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 8,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 7,645 shares stake. Westport Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Assetmark owns 439 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 2,125 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 7,787 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday’s Vital Data: Amazon, Apple and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 143,848 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Advisors reported 31,245 shares. Sachem Head Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 10.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.50 million shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 109,175 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.09% or 59,147 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Inc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,853 shares. 44,445 are held by Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Com holds 4.08M shares. Torray Ltd has 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 9,029 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp invested in 9.84% or 373,197 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 365,983 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership invested in 406,709 shares.