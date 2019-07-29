Robertson Opportunity Capital Position in Ceva (CEVA) Cut by $982,800; Martin Investment Management Has Boosted Sap Se (SAP) Position by $2.23 Million; Stock Price Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 61,557 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 22/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS CEVA GROUP ‘B-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.4. About 424,811 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 24/04/2018 – SAP SE: Cloud and Software Revenue Growth Above FY Guidance; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – SAP: Contract of CHRO Extended Until March 31 2024; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 14/05/2018 – SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership has invested 4.47% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 11,969 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 179 shares. 14,138 are owned by Product Prns Limited Liability Com. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.09% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 7,842 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 35,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 33,692 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 124,058 shares. Herald Inv Limited reported 338,382 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp holds 104,200 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc accumulated 0% or 2,251 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 162,522 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

