Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding by $837,900; Stock Price Declined; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $725,837

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 1.33M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,767 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 250,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 4.36M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.95M for 7.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier tops Q4 earnings view as refinery margins surge – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 9.58 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 0.01% or 35,267 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 74,384 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has 3,780 shares. Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 17,900 are owned by Legg Mason Asset (Japan). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 1.40M shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 65 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 0.03% or 23,926 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). James Research invested 0.46% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cipher Lp has invested 0.4% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 9,185 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,950 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amica Retiree Medical owns 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,212 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested 0.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 46,542 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.11% stake. 151,853 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn. Shell Asset invested in 126,080 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 28,901 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Schulhoff And Commerce holds 32,475 shares. Asset Management One reported 947,781 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 90,504 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 560,336 shares. 13,146 are owned by Triangle Wealth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.