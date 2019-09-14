Robertson Opportunity Capital Lifted Its Position in Ceva (CEVA) by $453,600; Davis Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Capital One Financial (COF) as Market Valuation Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 1,997 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades CFR of CEVA Group to B1 From Caa2; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO LIST IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $21.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc owns 12.79M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% or 61,317 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 65,327 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest reported 2,400 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 957,491 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability owns 562,152 shares. Moreover, Tru Co Of Vermont has 0.41% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 54,372 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Renaissance Lc accumulated 9,451 shares. 30,679 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com. D E Shaw Company Incorporated accumulated 662,222 shares.