Robertson Opportunity Capital Holds Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN); Consolidated Investment Group Raised Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 519,436 shares traded or 38.15% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 1,831 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And holds 0.17% or 4,524 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Security Capital Rech And Management has invested 5.55% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 7,396 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 14,313 shares. 168,383 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.61M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 416,759 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Forward Management Lc holds 0.08% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 10,659 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Blackstone Gp LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Essex Property (ESS) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dream Global Announces Second Quarter Results, Strong Valuation Gains, Solid Operating Performance and Value-Add Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Key Factors to Impact Digital Realty’s (DLR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,813 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Regent Invest Ltd Llc invested in 7,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP holds 4.46M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,917 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 127,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.85% or 416,350 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc holds 0.53% or 843,765 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 44,517 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs accumulated 1,508 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Com owns 279,965 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Sei holds 209,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Tru LP has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Named to Fortune 500 – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Owens Corning Appoints Todd Fister President, Insulation – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply Adds 4 New Branches in Q2 2019 – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Zacks.com” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 7, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. On Friday, June 28 CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08M worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 4.63 million shares.