Robertson Opportunity Capital Holding in Ceva (CEVA) Has Increased by $453,600 as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $3.53 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 26,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, down from 96,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 25.95M shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 41,581 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Com owns 16,210 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 3,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 6,928 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co owns 415,727 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 2,551 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 34,510 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 20,271 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,595 shares. 122,805 are held by Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,384 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt stated it has 2.16% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 99 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 60,600 shares to 579,325 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares:Msci Peru (EPU) by 9,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,906 shares, and has risen its stake in The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.