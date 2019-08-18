Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.13 Million as Stock Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Upped Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Shares Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory; 20/03/2018 – Facebook hit further as wider tech sector recovers; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Failure to Protect Americans’ Personal

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 226,235 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CorePoint Lodging Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,020 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. 8,660 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Art Ltd Llc owns 17,385 shares. Riverbridge Limited Liability holds 1.95M shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). D E Shaw And reported 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Granahan Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ma invested in 196,987 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 9,528 shares. Citigroup reported 12,916 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.21% or 277,825 shares. Texas-based Stephens Inv Management Group Lc has invested 0.79% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.08% or 80,047 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 940,128 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 879,142 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Company. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,197 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 15.05 million shares. 22,998 are owned by Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Decatur Cap Management has invested 2.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foster And Motley invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Ocean Limited Co holds 1,028 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl Service Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,051 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,649 shares. 397,349 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Lbmc Invest Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,757 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 1,655 shares. South State reported 0.03% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 564,600 shares.