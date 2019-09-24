Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $532,900 as Stock Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lifted Holding in Wsfs Financial (WSFS)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 12,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 34,282 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 22,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 69,038 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 316,494 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings.

