Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake; 8 Analysts Are Bullish PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $48.44’s average target is 55.51% above currents $31.15 stock price. PDC Energy had 16 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Imperial Capital. See PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/08/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Peer Perform Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 53.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $51.0000 54.0000

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 16.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 35.68%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 416,000 shares with $6.21M value, down from 499,000 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 2.63M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity. Thad Trent sold 17,000 shares worth $261,032.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.04 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 33,220 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 542,082 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Oppenheimer & invested in 198,213 shares. Somerset invested in 2,841 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 248,352 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 261,286 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 80,842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Llc invested 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 5.57M shares. James Inv Research accumulated 45,160 shares. 50,234 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Brinker Cap has 0.05% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 94,320 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.84% below currents $23.08 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellis Mark E, worth $373,000 on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Lauck Lance sold $22,500.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of April 2020 Options Trading For PDC Energy (PDCE) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why PDC Energy, SRC Energy, and Hibbett Sports Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls Bet on More Upside for Amgen Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 1.22 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It has a 16.64 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 223,906 were reported by Nokomis Ltd Liability Company. Illinois-based First Advsrs L P has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 226,524 shares stake. Connable Office owns 0.05% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 5,754 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 6.85M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.1% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 13,105 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Co. Millennium Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,649 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 91,124 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 26,399 shares.