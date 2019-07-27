Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lifted Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN); Credit Capital Investments Holds Position in At&T (T)

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 115,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 324,970 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,370 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 27 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 29,393 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Company stated it has 0.11% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Amer International Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Penn Cap Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 244,934 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi accumulated 70,195 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 157,076 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 264,592 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 96,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 843,765 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 47,318 shares. 11,300 are owned by Citigroup. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 140,649 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.64M are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 41,039 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta reported 6,706 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 135,360 are held by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 108,299 shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 24,858 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 28,944 shares. The Oregon-based Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 84,692 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 71,402 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Halbert Hargrove Russell invested in 1.55% or 14,013 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited owns 1.82 million shares.