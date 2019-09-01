Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.13 Million; Valuation Rose; Birchview Capital LP Has Lowered Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $390,000

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 21/05/2018 – New ‘Freedom From Facebook’ Group Wants to Dismantle It — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy; 04/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – House committee announces #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11…; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Cranemere Group CEO Zients to Board Effective May 31; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 23/05/2018 – Politicians are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,490 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 184,513 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Mellon Corp. Moreover, Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability has 5.51% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 58,300 shares. Moreover, Principal Gru Inc has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Birchview Cap LP holds 24,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 19,115 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% or 1.92M shares. Art Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,025 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 370 shares. Maverick Limited holds 0.46% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 870,764 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 525,571 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New chief at Atara Bio – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Tab-cel® Clinical Biomarker Results and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Study Design at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited has 3.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 415,691 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 1,655 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj stated it has 3,054 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shaker Ltd Oh stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,399 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.51% or 4,883 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,498 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Company owns 27,129 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation reported 0.04% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 16,310 shares. Brandywine Trust Co holds 31,605 shares. Harris Associates LP owns 2.89M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. 55,171 were reported by Telemus Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.