Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Its Position in Ceva (CEVA) by $453,600 as Stock Rose; Apriem Advisors Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $458,106

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 126,694 shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA HOLDINGS LLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Ceva Group Plc Caa2-PD Probability Of Default Rating (PDR); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S – FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,772 shares to 9,179 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 6,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,039 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stockbridge Prtn Ltd Com invested in 119,712 shares or 8.75% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 296,686 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 122,006 shares. Seatown Pte Limited reported 11.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magellan Asset has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,113 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 379 shares. Northern has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Firsthand Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc reported 1,728 shares. 16,589 were accumulated by Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Company. Elm Ltd Liability Corp reported 986 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc holds 3.84% or 10,395 shares in its portfolio. Hwg LP invested 4.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Inc stated it has 23,315 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 57,339 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 72,033 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 176,235 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 119,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,412 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Sei Invests accumulated 12,806 shares. 122,805 were reported by Kennedy Cap Management Inc. Psagot House Limited owns 695 shares. 37,907 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 6,928 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).