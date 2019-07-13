Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $3.07 Million; Capital Advisors Stake in Aaon (AAON) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 271,410 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 133,984 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

