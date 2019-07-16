Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Decreased Its Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake as Share Price Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Trimmed Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake as Valuation Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 331,978 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 234,622 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 45,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 5,812 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameritas Investment invested in 1,767 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp owns 630,384 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 1.20 million were accumulated by Farallon Cap Mgmt Lc. Goldman Sachs Group owns 305,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 32,807 shares stake. Fil Limited has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Century Companies owns 23,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 279,640 shares. Acuta Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 41,000 shares. 445,151 were accumulated by Franklin Resource Inc. Frontier Com holds 0.02% or 43,020 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $118.13 million activity. 17,000 shares were sold by Johnson Craig A, worth $1.04 million on Tuesday, January 29. venBio Select Advisor LLC sold 686,820 shares worth $50.14M. Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M worth of stock.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.10M for 22.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.