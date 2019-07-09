Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC) as Valuation Declined; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $4.97 Million as Share Value Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 671,882 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC)

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93M, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 820,210 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.23% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 80,600 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt stated it has 6,585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 41,876 shares. 84 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invs Inc. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 6,984 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.02% or 14,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Assetmark reported 1,042 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 250,327 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17,197 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru, a Maine-based fund reported 62,200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,243 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.94M for 7.22 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares to 127,569 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Central Bank & Trust Trust Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). California-based Aristotle Mgmt Llc has invested 0.79% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Mercantile Tru Company invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cwm Ltd Company owns 369,028 shares. Westpac Corp stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 15,664 shares. Fca Tx holds 21,128 shares. Snow LP invested in 930,008 shares. Synovus Corp owns 13,535 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 8,882 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 15,529 are held by Pinebridge Lp. Advisors Mngmt Limited Co owns 47,286 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc has 108,814 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.