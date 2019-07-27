Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Holding in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) by $1.04 Million; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Holding

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 826,620 shares traded or 148.58% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 254,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.02M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Rev $11.08B; 14/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC EDIT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $28; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “In Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Fee-Based Asset Flows $18.2B; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Creek Acquires Full Tilt Capital for Blockchain Push; 29/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S SAPERSTEIN SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

