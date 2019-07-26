Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $3.07 Million; International Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Holding by $1.61 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, down from 110,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $151.35. About 1.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 324,970 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 16,258 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Co holds 1.3% or 149,025 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 20,534 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 160 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 70,195 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 205 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Gru has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C accumulated 1.33M shares. Jennison Assocs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.90 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 2,000 shares. Spitfire Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 128,490 shares. 97,467 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Aperio Group owns 12,966 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 394,802 shares.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Appoints Thomas D. Schmitz as Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Beacon Roofing (BECN) Down 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The region’s newest Fortune 500 company is getting a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Unveils New Data Prep Tool Designed to Help Speed DataOps – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 15,575 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Cordasco Net holds 0.11% or 791 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Point Trust & Fincl N A reported 11,010 shares stake. Aull And Monroe Management Corp holds 1.08% or 14,268 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 164,280 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company accumulated 26,781 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.43 million shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parsec Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 1,648 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3,339 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 21,500 shares to 176,810 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 236,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).