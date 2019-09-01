Robertson Opportunity Capital Decreased Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake by $1.04 Million; Intrust Bank Na Has Lowered Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Market Value Rose

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 164,076 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 1,717 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.22% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.34 million shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,437 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc holds 590,410 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 167,403 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 168,722 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 67,946 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership owns 14,449 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,952 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sivik Global Health Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 54,099 were reported by Meeder Asset Incorporated. 1,310 are owned by First Manhattan. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 1.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

