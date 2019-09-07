Robertson Opportunity Capital Decreased Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holding as Market Value Rose; Mastec (MTZ) Share Value Rose While Sg Capital Management Has Boosted by $11.73 Million Its Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 338,174 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 693,863 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.26% or 78,836 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 103,422 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,299 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 180,618 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag accumulated 3,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 2,139 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 2,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 33,700 shares. South Street Lc reported 1.12% stake. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 716,661 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 552,027 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 52,256 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Pnc Gp stated it has 2,610 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.64M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.