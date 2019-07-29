Robertson Opportunity Capital Decreased Its Ceva (CEVA) Holding by $982,800; Market Valuation Declined; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Valuation Rose, Chatham Capital Group Has Increased Its Holding by $483,353

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 337,374 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $618.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 115,119 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for CEVA Logistics AG (CEVL.YY) Now CEVA.EB; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 40,258 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 46,181 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Sei holds 0% or 7,864 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Stifel Fincl has 14,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Management Ltd has 9,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 126,629 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 20,346 shares. First Advsr LP has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 8,050 shares. Principal Fincl owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 176,001 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 40,000 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Lc reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 568 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 57,340 shares. North Star Inv has invested 0.38% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity, California-based fund reported 211,610 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 57,197 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. Eii Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Dupont Capital owns 149,383 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 88,362 shares. Connors Investor invested 0.4% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Strs Ohio reported 140,083 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd stated it has 19,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 334,300 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.35% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares. $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Miller Kevin S.. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17.

