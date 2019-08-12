Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Stake in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) as Share Price Rose; Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Increased Alleghany Del (Y) Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $750.42. About 71,405 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 559,134 shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,100 shares to 122,415 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 4,209 shares. Regions Corp holds 639 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 2,903 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 9,342 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 428 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 371,257 shares. 1,259 are held by Bluemountain Management Llc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 903 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 63,830 are held by Principal Group. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,908 shares. 4,233 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 43,976 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.24% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 80,989 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.