Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $532,900; Market Value Rose; Water Island Capital Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Cut by $12.70 Million as Stock Value Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 160,604 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 488,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 19,675 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, down from 508,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 457,793 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech accumulated 3,605 shares. Ironwood Inv Ltd has 0.97% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Citigroup accumulated 15,001 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 31,201 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 24,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 756,084 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,000 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 6,397 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Par Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Mariner Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 2,797 shares. Moore Capital Lp reported 375,000 shares. Aperio Lc has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 212,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 40,000 shares. 62,179 were reported by Natixis. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 190,634 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 10,182 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 13,798 shares. Lmr Prns Llp holds 1.76M shares. Engaged Limited Liability Company reported 17.28% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 88,124 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Company stated it has 105,590 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd has 35,020 shares. Pnc accumulated 0% or 2,171 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.20M shares. Water Island Capital Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Amer Century Companies Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.16 million shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $115.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 127,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13M for 13.07 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.