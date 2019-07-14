Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Its Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $837,900 as Stock Price Declined; As Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Share Price Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Cut by $885,888 Its Holding

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 490,307 shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.46 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,430 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 121,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42M for 17.60 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,871 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 33,233 shares. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 289,669 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers stated it has 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Citizens Bancorp Trust owns 9,179 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Ser holds 0.04% or 529 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 34,894 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 353,850 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 559 are owned by Ftb Advisors Inc. 70,217 were accumulated by Victory Cap Inc. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,878 shares in its portfolio.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.93 million for 7.54 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Regentatlantic Capital Lc owns 25,946 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Whittier has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kbc Nv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kistler owns 951 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd holds 18,906 shares. 3.50M are held by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Limited holds 1.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 17,900 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 840,136 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 64,715 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 74,384 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 42,567 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 990 shares or 0.01% of the stock.