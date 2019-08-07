Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Its Ceva (CEVA) Position by $982,800; Pcm (PCMI) Share Value Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Position by $5.30 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.82M market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 49,706 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CEVA Group ‘B-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 198,972 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Awm Communication owns 3.9% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 734,947 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 126,629 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 9,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru invested in 0% or 15,214 shares. 8,891 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 2.36M shares. 387,363 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp. Rice Hall James And Associate Lc has invested 1.12% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 162,522 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 14,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,268 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 176,001 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 20,346 shares. 5,925 are owned by Glenmede Communication Na. 138,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 46,694 shares to 320,222 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 138,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC).