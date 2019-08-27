Robertson Opportunity Capital Boosted Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Shorts Raised By 5.77%

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 174.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 95,865 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 150,865 shares with $4.85M value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 531,020 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) had an increase of 5.77% in short interest. RLGY’s SI was 30.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.77% from 29.11 million shares previously. With 3.56 million avg volume, 9 days are for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s short sellers to cover RLGY’s short positions. The SI to Realogy Holdings Corp’s float is 27.57%. The stock decreased 6.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 1.75 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 27.81% above currents $30.35 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply Launches Beacon of Hope Contest for Military Veterans – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 1.24M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,359 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C owns 0.21% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.33 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Green Square Cap Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 9,853 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co owns 111,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 160 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 0% or 27 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 14,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp accumulated 6,402 shares. 6.27M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. had bought 4.63 million shares worth $158.08M on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 11,754 shares valued at $401,634 was made by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $679.09 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 74,849 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com accumulated 405,200 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 43,269 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 350,337 shares. 527,931 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Voya Ltd Liability holds 131,973 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 108,524 were accumulated by D E Shaw Co. Sterling Ltd has invested 0.29% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Meeder Asset accumulated 41,318 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt L P holds 432,500 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 74,775 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 450 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings has $14 highest and $800 lowest target. $11’s average target is 85.19% above currents $5.94 stock price. Realogy Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) For Its Upcoming 1.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Helius Medical, Verb Technology, CannTrust, and Realogy Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Realogy Holdings (RLGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CENTURY 21® Takes To Social Media To Promote “Shark-Free” Listings For Homebuyers Who Fear Fins – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.