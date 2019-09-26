Roberts Glore & Company Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $397,632 as Market Valuation Declined; Wabco Hldgs (Put) (WBC) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Lifted Its Position

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (Put) (WBC) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 241,854 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 2,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 31,208 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 48,644 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset has 1.26% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Cordasco reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 550 shares. Asset One Company Ltd accumulated 25,878 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.13% or 277,614 shares. Synovus Corporation owns 313 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 5,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd owns 2.32 million shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 16,673 shares stake.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 127,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 97,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp.