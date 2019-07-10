Roberts Glore & Company Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $467,725; Stock Price Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Cut by $660,300 Its Holding

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.82M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 51.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,290 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 6,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.81. About 425,471 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Assoc reported 33,878 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 11,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited holds 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 19,450 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,960 shares. Barclays Plc holds 799,586 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.38% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 86,200 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc reported 7,940 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co Nj stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 384,461 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Polar Asset reported 0.05% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 103,297 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 28,807 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwestern Corp by 5,140 shares to 31,205 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 19,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

