Roberts Glore & Company Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $551,448; Stock Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Position in Tri Continental (TY) by $640,146

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 41,528 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 10.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 17,159 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 320,705 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Lc. Washington Bank & Trust holds 1.96% or 220,016 shares. 583,547 are owned by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 297,138 shares. Founders Fin Securities Ltd owns 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,478 shares. Monetary Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,600 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 138,425 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested in 15,593 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,196 shares. Putnam Fl Inv has 0.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 57,900 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Llc. Gyroscope Capital Management Lc, Florida-based fund reported 6,555 shares. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 29,160 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan, Cisco And The Other 6 ‘Dogs Of The Dow’ Are Underperforming The DJIA – Forbes” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Still Dominates as a Massive Risk for Major Corporations – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W holds 0.02% or 7,521 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 44,862 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Advisors Ltd Com has 21,401 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 196,390 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 284,354 shares. 8,845 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 75,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 15,566 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Dubuque Retail Bank Tru holds 1.3% or 299,159 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Prtn Ltd Liability owns 67,304 shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 682 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 8,662 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 82,280 shares.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” on November 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows: 11 Things to Know About the Release – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Third Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Earnings: NKE Stock Climbs 4% After Hours on Q1 Beat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.