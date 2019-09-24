Roberts Glore & Company Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Valuation Rose While Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lifted Its Holding

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 1.21M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 193,800 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 237,850 are owned by Hallmark Cap Mgmt. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finemark Bankshares And Trust reported 205,119 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.3% or 1.16 million shares. Summit Fin Strategies Inc reported 4,049 shares. Farmers Communications has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bruce accumulated 0.08% or 5,184 shares. Smith Salley & Associates invested in 107,988 shares. Milestone Gru has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,277 shares. 26,990 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% or 67,461 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na invested in 163,506 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 10,492 are owned by Front Barnett Limited Liability Company. Culbertson A N Inc has 58,703 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru invested in 47,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lodestar Counsel Llc Il holds 144,775 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.83% or 60,360 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.02% or 888,004 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 438,434 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc has 4,046 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.38% or 504,713 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 11,040 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.55% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.01% or 21,862 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny invested in 0.14% or 42,145 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested in 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock.