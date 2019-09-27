Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $397,632 as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 3.13 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 4,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 8,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $18.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.91. About 2.40M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Capital Limited Com owns 38,003 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Jacobs Co Ca accumulated 64,061 shares. 19,184 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 9,038 shares. 1.54M are owned by Amp Cap Investors. Reaves W H reported 589,940 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.32 million shares for 5.93% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 23,972 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 37,621 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.45% stake. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Botty Investors Limited Company reported 9,035 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has 4.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 86,715 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 6.45% or 886,139 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Ltd Com. Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 4,350 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 668 shares. Greystone Managed Investments invested in 7,181 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Asset Management has invested 2.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,722 were accumulated by Bailard. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 593 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 1,812 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust Comm. Tci Wealth has 3.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 69,824 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Etrade Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 9,619 shares. Chatham Cap Grp has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 18,153 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

