Roberts Glore & Company Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $397,632; Share Value Declined; Westwood Global Investments Increased Its Position in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by $2.84 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 203,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.37M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.43M, up from 18.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 3.03M shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

